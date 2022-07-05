80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman's body recovered after boating crash near Blind River and the Diversion Canal late Monday

2 hours 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, July 04 2022 Jul 4, 2022 July 04, 2022 10:00 PM July 04, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - The body of a woman was recovered from the Blind River after another deadly incident.

Sources said a number of area law enforcement were called to a collision on the Blind River near the Diversion Canal Monday evening.

Little information was provided but sources said area fire departments and sheriff's departments responded.

The crash occurred on a busy day of boating as people enjoyed the water on the 4th of July.

This is a breaking news story.  Check back for updates. 

More information will be released overnight or early Tuesday by Wildlife and Fisheries. 

Trending News

This is the latest death in the area.  On June 19, a swimmer drowned in this area; Later in June, three men drowned in Lake Maurepas. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days