Woman's body recovered after boating crash near Blind River and the Diversion Canal late Monday

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - The body of a woman was recovered from the Blind River after another deadly incident.

Sources said a number of area law enforcement were called to a collision on the Blind River near the Diversion Canal Monday evening.

Little information was provided but sources said area fire departments and sheriff's departments responded.

The crash occurred on a busy day of boating as people enjoyed the water on the 4th of July.

More information will be released overnight or early Tuesday by Wildlife and Fisheries.

This is the latest death in the area. On June 19, a swimmer drowned in this area; Later in June, three men drowned in Lake Maurepas.