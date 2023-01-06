Latest Weather Blog
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
Sources said the woman and the man who was killed knew each other.
The woman later turned herself in to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office. East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said she is claiming self-defense.
She's currently being held in the East Feliciana Parish jail on an outstanding warrant out of St. Tammany Parish for unrelated charges.
WBRZ has reached out to officials in West Baton Rouge for more information on the shooting.
