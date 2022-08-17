83°
Woman looking for lost item on interstate hit and killed by other driver

26 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, August 17 2022 Aug 17, 2022 August 17, 2022 10:50 PM August 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Tuesday night when she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another car. 

Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Najia Doucette got out of a car on South I-110 around 11:09 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officers said Doucette was looking for a lost item when she was hit. She died at the scene. 

No more information was immediately available. 

