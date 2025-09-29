Woman looking for affordable health services after Planned Parenthood closes doors in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE— A woman said she is now looking for more options she can afford since Planned Parenthood in Baton Rouge will no longer be in operation after Sept. 30.

The closure of the facilities comes after the nonprofit sent a letter to its staff in August saying clinics in Louisiana would close due to a lack of access to federal funding.

Patient Sarah Cross said she's left to look for other clinics with similar services and matched prices.

"I'm going to have to find somewhere, and with not having insurance. it makes it a lot harder, 'cause insurance itself is like extremely expensive," Cross said.



Within the last days of the clinic's operation, protesters like Richard Mahoney still stood outside the facility, celebrating its closure.

"I thank God that this place is closed because now we can direct people to God, marriage and to family and the blessing of children, and stop all that STDs and murders of innocent babies in the womb," Mahoney said.

Planned Parenthood's Louisiana clinics provided birth control, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, cancer screenings and other health care services. The Baton Rouge clinic has never been licensed to provide abortions in the state.

Over the past year, the organization provided care to more than 10,600 patients. Cross said the clinic was the only place she found comfort.

"It's really upsetting to have to lose Planned Parenthood when this is a place that a lot of people trust to give us services that keep us healthy, and just gender-affirming care, any kind of care," Cross said.

You can head to Baton Rouge Planned Parenthood's website to find a list of community clinics that provide similar services here.