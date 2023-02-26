Woman killed when car slammed into her vehicle after she parked in roadway of I-12 in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - A woman was killed Friday night after a car rear-ended her vehicle that was parked in the roadway of I-12.

According to State Police, the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on I-12 East near LA 63 in Livingston Parish. It claimed the life of 69-year-old Maria Alonso.

Troopers say Alonso was driving eastbound on the interstate when, for reasons still under investigation, she parked her car in the left lane and got into the front passenger seat. An oncoming vehicle slammed into the back of her car.

Alonso was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was properly restrained and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, State Police says.

A toxicology sample was taken from both individuals as part of an ongoing investigation.