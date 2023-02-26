Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed when car slammed into her vehicle after she parked in roadway of I-12 in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - A woman was killed Friday night after a car rear-ended her vehicle that was parked in the roadway of I-12.
According to State Police, the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on I-12 East near LA 63 in Livingston Parish. It claimed the life of 69-year-old Maria Alonso.
Troopers say Alonso was driving eastbound on the interstate when, for reasons still under investigation, she parked her car in the left lane and got into the front passenger seat. An oncoming vehicle slammed into the back of her car.
Alonso was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was properly restrained and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, State Police says.
Trending News
A toxicology sample was taken from both individuals as part of an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands downtown Saturday for city's inaugural 225 Fest
-
Civil Air Patrol cadets help locate mock plane crash
-
2MAD: Women's Leadership Conference; Black History Month at Jefferson Terrace
-
Livingston Parish passes resolution seeking content restrictions for children at libraries
-
Still no charges in killings outside Mall of La. one year later;...
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023