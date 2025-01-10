41°
Woman killed, off-duty police officer injured after two-car collision in Plaquemine

3 hours 16 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 11:33 AM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PLAQUEMINE — A woman was killed and an off-duty Addis police officer was injured when two cars collided on Belleview Drive near Milly Plantation Road in Plaquemine on Friday.

The two drivers were traveling in opposite directions on Belleview Drive when the woman's car lost control and spun out into the off-duty police officer's car, a State Police spokesperson said.

The woman died at the scene, while the officer was brought to a nearby hospital. Police did not immediately identify the driver but in a social media post offered their condolences to "the Cedotal family."

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Plaquemine High School.

