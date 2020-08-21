85°
Woman killed in head-on crash on Scenic Highway Friday
BATON ROUGE - State troopers are investigating a crash that left a person dead on Scenic Highway Friday.
The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Scenic near New Rafe Mayer Road. State police said Nichole Drake, 35, was killed in the collision.
Investigators believe another vehicle was traveling the highway in the opposite direction when it crossed the median and hit Drake's vehicle head-on. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered serious injuries.
Police have not announced any criminal charges at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
