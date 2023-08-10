Woman indicted for murder of sister after body found in shallow grave

ST. HELENA – A St. Helena Parish grand jury indicted a woman for the murder of her sister, whose body was found in a shallow grave along a road in the area.

According to District Attorney Scott Perriloux, a grand jury indicted 38-year-old Deborah Blades Palmer on one count of second degree murder.

Palmer was arrested by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office after her sister, Rebecca Blades, was reported missing on May 10 and found dead in a shallow grave on Anderson Road in Greensburg days later.

Palmer will appear in court for arraignment in upcoming weeks.