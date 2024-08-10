82°
Woman hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive on Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along North Ardenwood around 6:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No information about a suspect or motive was released.
