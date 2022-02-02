Woman found dead in plastic container had fentanyl in her system, sheriff says

GONZALES - A woman's body was found stuffed inside a plastic container sitting in an abandoned pick-up truck over the weekend, according to Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies.

The sheriff's office said the grisly discovery was made Friday evening on Rue de la Bois Road, a dead-end street near Bayou Narcisse Road. According to officials, someone came across the truck and was looking for valuables when he found the remains of the woman, 24-year-old Crystal Scott.

Investigators said it appeared she died of an overdose and that her body was likely dumped there "out of fear." The sheriff's office said a toxicology report showed Scott had fentanyl in her system, though it's unclear if the there were lethal levels of the drug present.

“Whoever she was with, whether that person gave her drugs or did something sinister, that person moved the body there. And that’s what we need to get down, find the facts as to how it happened, why it happened and when it happened," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Investigators initially sought three people for questioning in Scott's death including her ex-boyfriend, who has since spoken with law enforcement. The sheriff's office said Wednesday they were still seeking Sedrick Credit and Ashley Nicole Simoneaux, who were the last people seen with Scott.