70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman dies in hospital after shooting in Tigerland area Monday

5 hours 56 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2024 Mar 11, 2024 March 11, 2024 12:57 PM March 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A 40-year-old woman died in a hospital Monday after she was hurt in a shooting that happened in the Tigerland area.

Emergency officials said Serena Franklin was shot just after noon. Franklin was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. 

A family member told WBRZ that Franklin leaves behind three children. 

No more information was immediately available. 

Trending News

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for information about Franklin's killing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days