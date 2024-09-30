Woman dies in domestic-related shooting; family called deputies earlier in September

BATON ROUGE — A 43-year-old woman was shot dead at her home in the Glen Oaks area early Monday in what East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies described as another incident involving domestic violence in the parish.

The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of East Glen Court. Family members identified the victim as Keisha McCray, and parish records show a property owner with that name along the street.

The sheriff's office said it had responded to a call on the same block on Sept. 6 and dealt with an intoxicated person related to the victim. A sheriff's office spokeswoman did not elaborate.

The victim's mother, Meyaron Coston, said the uncle of another family member had called deputies to report the threat.

"His uncle called the police two weeks ago when (he) told him he was going to kill his wife. His uncle had been in Keisha's life for 26 years, so he knows the type of person she is," Coston said. "They picked him up and brought him back home when they should've took (him) right there."

The uncle, who wouldn't provide a name, said he had asked deputies to arrest his nephew.

"I told them the boy came here and told me he was going to kill his wife," he said. "He was drunk, he was full of alcohol at the time and I told them to wait till he pulled off in the vehicle and y'all arrest him for DWI and drugs and they didn't, now look at this."

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Some people at the scene scuffled among themselves Monday, while others jeered deputies whom they identified as those who had responded earlier in September.

Coston said that, in hindsight, responding differently to the previous threat may have prevented McCray's death.

"He just made the comment that he was going to kill his wife two weeks prior, and if something would have been done then this would not be happening today and we want justice," Coston said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported 13 domestic violence homicides in the city last year, and more than 900 domestic violence-related arrests. The figures do not include numbers for cases handled by the sheriff's office or other municipal police agencies.