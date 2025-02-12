Woman connected to Kansas City reporter's death linked to separate French Quarter killing

KENNER — A Slidell woman who was arrested in connection to the death of a Kansas City sports reporter in town for the Super Bowl is also a suspect in an earlier French Quarter crime, WWL reports.

Telemundo anchor and sports reporter Adan Manzano was found dead in a Kenner hotel room on Feb. 5, days before he was set to cover the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

According to WWL, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley now says that suspect Danette Colbert, 48, is connected to a previously unsolved death in a French Quarter hotel that happened in December.

“Now I’m concerned when you might have one or two fatalities involving this kind of conduct,” Conley said Tuesday. “I think this is one we have to take a stand on.”

Colbert was arrested by police on Friday, accused of stealing Manzano’s cellphone and credit cards after the two were allegedly seen on security footage on Bourbon Street together hours before Manzano was found dead. Police added that Colbert can also be seen leaving Manzano's hotel room alone.

Colbert was previously linked to other financial crimes and allegations claiming she drugs men, steals money and uses their credit cards.

Colbert is being held without bail, WWL reports.