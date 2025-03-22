Latest Weather Blog
Woman charged with arson after devastating Baker home fire, investigators say
BAKER — A woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a structure fire that occurred on Friday at a home on Amerest Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Investigators said that 40-year-old Michelle Paquet set fire to a home on Amerest Avenue on Friday morning.
The Baker Fire Department responded to the fire and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters said two people were inside the home, Paquet and an unidentified man.
Officials said they were rescued and then the fire was put out. The two did not suffer any injuries.
BRFD detectives learned from a witness that the man and Paquet had a domestic dispute before the fire was started.
Investigators said the fire could have started in many areas within the home and deemed it a total loss valuing $149,000.
Paquet was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with simple arson.
