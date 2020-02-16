Woman charged after drugs fell from her pocket during an arrest

BATON ROUGE- A woman is charged with possession of a schedule II drug after police say a bag full of a white substance fell from her pocket during an arrest.

Authorites were arresting Savannah Terrell at a gas station off O'neal Lane around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning after they learned she had a bench warrant in a different parish.

Police placed Terrell in handcuffs and began a pat down, that's when they noticed a bulge in her front jacket pocket. She told authorities that it was just money. Police say it seemed Terrell attempted to push the bag deeper in her pocket, that's when the clear bag fell to the ground.

When asked what was in the bag, Terrell told police that it was Methamphetamine.

Terrell was arrested and booked for simple escape, and possession of a schedule II drug.