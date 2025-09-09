Woman, boyfriend arrested for sexual abuse of 9-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge couple was arrested Sunday on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl.

Affidavits for 31-year-old Kadijah Selders and 59-year-old Gary Head said that the two were in a relationship when Head was accused of sexually abusing a child.

Police said that an adult came forward to law enforcement, making a report with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

During the investigation, officers found that Head had been abusing the girl for more than two years. They interviewed Selders, who admitted that she knew but never called the police.

Head was arrested for first-degree rape of a victim younger than 13, and Selders was arrested for principal to first-degree rape of a victim younger than 13.