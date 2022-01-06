71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman booked for stalking after leading deputies on chase near Ascension subdivision

Thursday, January 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman led deputies on a miles-long pursuit after law enforcement received reports of a stalker in an Ascension neighborhood.

The chase happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday along Old Jefferson Highway. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle leaving the subdivision, and the driver refused to stop.

Deputies chased the vehicle for about six miles before the driver, identified as 45-year-old Katriel Gibson, finally stopped.

Gibson, a Destrehan resident, was booked on charges of stalking, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, as well as multiple traffic violations.

