89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over for drunk driving in Napoleonville

1 hour 45 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 July 03, 2024 8:16 AM July 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

NAPOLEONVILLE– Assumption Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman from Galliano after they found drugs in her car while pulling her over for drunk driving. 

Deputies say 61-year-old Deirdre Marie Guidry crashed her car along LA Highway 308 Monday evening. She failed a field sobriety test.

While investigating, deputies found multiple doses of morphine and marijuana byproducts. 

Guidry was arrested and faces several charges including driving while intoxicated, possession of morphine and marijuana and reckless operation with an accident. 

Trending News

She was released on a $20,000 bond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days