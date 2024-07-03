Woman arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over for drunk driving in Napoleonville

NAPOLEONVILLE– Assumption Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman from Galliano after they found drugs in her car while pulling her over for drunk driving.

Deputies say 61-year-old Deirdre Marie Guidry crashed her car along LA Highway 308 Monday evening. She failed a field sobriety test.

While investigating, deputies found multiple doses of morphine and marijuana byproducts.

Guidry was arrested and faces several charges including driving while intoxicated, possession of morphine and marijuana and reckless operation with an accident.

She was released on a $20,000 bond.