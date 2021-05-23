82°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested in Saturday night shooting at Burbank Wal Mart
BATON ROUGE - A months-long argument turned into gunfire Saturday night and now has one woman behind bars.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says they arrested Khalecia Vinning after she shot and injured a woman in the Wal Mart parking lot on Burbank Drive at around 10 p.m. They believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing altercation that has lasted several months.
Trending News
The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Vinning was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Buckingham Avenue residents try to recover from recent flooding
-
Exploring Skip Bertman's legacy as LSU's athletic director
-
Bayou Pigeon community members help each other mitigate flood damage
-
Saturday: New plan to block flood water in Pigeon, low areas of...
-
AquaDam breach in Bayou Sorrel stopped; as many as 1,000 people evacuated