Woman arrested for six counts of attempted murder after firing shots at balcony full of people
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for six counts of attempted murder after she allegedly fired multiple shots at a balcony full of people.
The woman, 26-year-old Keyonna Walker, was arrested Monday for the counts.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on April 9 on Gardere Lane. Multiple apartments were struck by gunfire, but no one was hurt.
Witnesses said Walker was in an argument with her sister, one of the people on the balcony that afternoon. She walked up to the balcony and fired at the group of six people multiple times, hitting the apartment and multiple others.
She was arrested Monday for six counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and criminal damage to property.
