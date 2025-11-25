Woman arrested for arson, allegedly set Independence home on fire

77°
INDEPENDENCE - A 28-year-old woman was arrested for arson after fire investigators determined she intentionally set fire to a Tangipahoa Parish home.
According to the Independence Fire Department, a home along Mashon Road was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 15.
Investigators said the fire was intentionally set and booked 28-year-old Ebony Harris into jail for aggravated arson on Nov. 24.
Fire officials are asking anyone with information about the situation to call 985-878-2702 ext.108.
