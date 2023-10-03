89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested for allegedly setting trash fire that damaged power lines Monday

2 hours 46 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, October 03 2023 Oct 3, 2023 October 03, 2023 11:26 AM October 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set fire to a trash pile that ended up damaging power lines. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Crystal Roberts, 45, intentionally set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it into a pile of furniture and trash at a home off Geronimo Street. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. 

The resulting fire damaged power lines and caused $1,500 in other damages. 

Trending News

Roberts was arrested for simple arson. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days