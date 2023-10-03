89°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested for allegedly setting trash fire that damaged power lines Monday
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set fire to a trash pile that ended up damaging power lines.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Crystal Roberts, 45, intentionally set a piece of paper on fire before throwing it into a pile of furniture and trash at a home off Geronimo Street. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday.
The resulting fire damaged power lines and caused $1,500 in other damages.
Trending News
Roberts was arrested for simple arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community leaders hosting event to stress the importance of getting out and...
-
La. congresswoman proposing federal bill to better help farmers and ranchers through...
-
DOTD starts series of road closures tied to I-10 widening project
-
Woman was struck by hit-and-run driver, then run over by police officer...
-
Potential settlement in clemency fight could keep most prisoners on death row