Woman arrested for allegedly setting Baker home on fire

Tuesday, July 29 2025 3:15 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - A woman accused of setting a home on fire months ago was arrested Monday for arson. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Melderkia Foster was arrested for setting fire to a home along Sandra Drive on Baker during the early-morning hours of May 28. 

An investigation determined the fire was intentionally set and caused about $1,500 in damage. On Monday, Foster was apprehended from her home and was booked for aggravated arson.

