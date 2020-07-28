Woman arrested after ex-boyfriend ends up hospitalized with bloody nose, gunshot wound

BATON ROUGE - A woman allegedly shot her former boyfriend of 10 years in the leg after the pair traded blows in his car Monday night.



The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Lesley Cole, 26, was arrested Tuesday on charges tied to the confrontation outside her apartment on Stoneview Avenue.

According to arrest records, the incident started with Cole striking her ex-boyfriend in the face multiple times while sitting in his car. Cole said her ex hit her too during that encounter, and he left in his car after the fight.

A short while later, the man told Cole he was coming back because he had left some of his belongings at the apartment. After learning he was on his way back, investigators say Cole armed herself with a handgun and waited outside.

Another argument ensued once her ex returned, and Cole followed him back to his car. After he refused to leave the parking lot, she allegedly fired three shots at his car. One bullet hit the car's front tire and another went into the vehicle, striking the man in his leg.

The victim fled the area and drove himself to a hospital for treatment. Deputies later found him there with a bloody nose and a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The sheriff's office said the victim's car had multiple bullet holes, and the apartment's Ring doorbell camera captured the events on video.

Cole was booked on charges of illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted second-degree murder.

Investigators said the pair had been dating each other for 10 years and have a 5-year-old child, though the two have never lived together in the time they dated.