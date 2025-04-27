Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested after drugs, guns found in vehicle during traffic stop
PORT ALLEN — A woman was arrested after deputies found drugs and a handgun in her car during a traffic stop on Friday, April 25, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say that during the traffic stop on Rosehill Drive, they found a handgun, "crack" cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, a digital scale and various drug paraphernalia. An unrestrained minor was also found inside the vehicle.
44-year-old Jackie Honore was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on multiple charges including but not limited to illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer, possession of CDS in the presence of persons under 17, child passenger restraint violation, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I and possession with intent to distribute schedule II.
Honore remains in custody with no bond set at this time.
