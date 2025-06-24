90°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of stealing $1,200 in tools arrested after being detained by mounted deputies
PONCHATOULA — A woman was arrested in Ponchatoula over the weekend after she was allegedly caught by mounted deputies stealing during a farming supply store's grand opening.
Theresa Pine, 35, was cited for felony theft after the Saturday incident.
Pine is accused of walking out of a new Tractor Supply location on I-55 Service Road in Ponchatoula with a cart full of tools and equipment she did not purchase.
The store owner then confronted the woman before she ran away. After she took off, two mounted Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office teams chased after Pine. She was then detained until Ponchatoula Police arrived, deputies said.
Trending News
In total, Pine's cart had more than $1,200 worth of merchandise inside.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday
-
70 for 70: D.D. Breaux
-
Mary Jane Marcantel, a Baton Rouge investigator who worked on high-profile cases,...
-
Deborah Cox, G Flip to perform at 2025 Baton Rouge Pride Fest
-
2 the Classroom: Officials say quality of education in Louisiana is improving
Sports Video
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...