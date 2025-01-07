Woman accused of hitting man with car, killing him in front of Denham Springs restaurant arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS — A woman accused of killing a man after hitting him with her car in front of a Denham Springs restaurant in November was arrested for vehicular homicide, Denham Springs Police said Tuesday.

Deidre Dugas Caldwell, 46, is accused of killing Thomas Sapp, 53, on Nov. 22. In December, Denham Springs Police said that the driver stayed at the scene after the crash that killed Sapp in front of Yellow Brick House on US 190.

At the time, police said that they were not pursuing charges against the then-unidentified Caldwell. Police said that Caldwell's toxicology report came back and tested positive for Schedule II controlled substances.

According to state law, vehicular homicide applies when "the operator is impaired by any other drug, combination of drugs or combination of alcohol and drugs."

When asked why police did not arrest Caldwell the night of the crash, a spokesperson said that there were no obvious signs of impairment immediately after the crash.

"When there is a traffic fatality, we automatically do a blood draw and the blood is submitted to the crime lab. Once we receive the crime lab results and they reveal any controlled dangerous substance in the blood, we request an arrest warrant from a judge," the spokesperson said. "In this case the warrant was signed and the suspect turned herself in without any problems."

The Walker woman was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on vehicular homicide, driving under suspension, obstruction of a driver's view and no motor vehicle insurance charges. She is being held on a $100,731 bond.