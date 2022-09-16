Woman found shot to death inside car on Government Street early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found shot to death inside a car near Mid City early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 21-year-old Allison Rice, was found around 2:19 a.m. on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard. Investigators said she was shot multiple times.

Police are still trying identify who shot Rice and what led to the killing.

This is a developing story.