Woman found shot to death inside car on Government Street early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found shot to death inside a car near Mid City early Friday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 21-year-old Allison Rice, was found around 2:19 a.m. on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard. Investigators said she was shot multiple times.
Police are still trying identify who shot Rice and what led to the killing.
This is a developing story.
