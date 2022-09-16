73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman found shot to death inside car on Government Street early Friday morning

3 hours 49 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, September 16 2022 Sep 16, 2022 September 16, 2022 5:07 AM September 16, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found shot to death inside a car near Mid City early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 21-year-old Allison Rice, was found around 2:19 a.m. on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard. Investigators said she was shot multiple times. 

Police are still trying identify who shot Rice and what led to the killing. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days