Winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge set to expire soon
BATON ROUGE - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has gone unclaimed and is set to expire in just a few short weeks.
The ticket was sold at a Racetrac in Baton Rouge and the winning numbers on it - 09-55-59-66-69 with Powerball 21 - are worth a $50,000 prize.
The ticket expires at 5 p.m. Jan. 9.
“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”
