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WINNING NUMBERS: Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot numbers announced
BATON ROUGE - Lines were never-ending at local businesses around the capital city Tuesday evening, with ticket-buyers each hoping for a bit of favor. Now, the numbers are in! Are you the lucky winner?
The world's largest-ever Mega Millions (or should we say billions) jackpot lottery announced the winning numbers at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
28 70 5 62 65 Mega Ball: 5
You need all six numbers to win the $1.6 billion prize. Up front, the cash payout is about $900 million.
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