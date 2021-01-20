53°
Latest Weather Blog
Winning Mega Millions numbers here
BATON ROUGE - The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has drawn closer to a billion dollars at $865 million for the player who has the winning ticket Tuesday night.
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10, 19, 26, 28, 50
Mega Ball: 16
Megaplier: 2X
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDH calls for retired medical professionals to volunteer for vaccine administration
-
Despite all odds, woman celebrates 105th birthday after battling COVID, pneumonia, strokes
-
Mayor Broome lays out plan to reduce litter throughout parish, ramp up...
-
Months after council vote, Confederate monument removed outside old Plaquemine courthouse
-
Unemployment emails continue to roll in, no update from LWC Tuesday