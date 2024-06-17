Winning lottery ticket sold in Mandeville expires Tuesday

82°
By: Sarah Lawrence

MANDEVILLE - Someone has the ticket to $50 thousand stowed away in a pocket or purse somewhere, and they've got one more day to figure it out. 

As of Monday, no one has stepped forward to claim a ticket matching four Powerball numbers to win $50 thousand. The ticket was sold at Diaz Market on Highway 59 and Lonesome Road in Mandeville. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 16-31-34-47-65 and the Powerball number was 10.

The ticket expires tomorrow, June 18. The ticketholder has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to claim their prize. 

