Winners chosen for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway - See the results here

BATON ROUGE - The winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was selected Friday.

The Dream Home and other items — including a new car and gift cards worth thousands of dollars — were given away on WBRZ Channel 2 during newscasts at noon and at 4 p.m.

See the winners below:

$2,500 gift card winner: Henry Stokes

$10,000 gift card winner: Rob Stuart

2023 Genesis G70 winner: Alysius Allen

St. Jude Dream Home winner: Olu Sopido

This year, WBRZ, St. Jude and construction partners went big -- one of the largest and highest-valued homes yet: A $775,000 house in the Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road south of LSU. The neighborhood is 11 miles from downtown Baton Rouge, nestled at the end of a windy and picturesque drive from the city.

Built by Alvarez Construction, the home features four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It's just under 3,000 square feet.

All tickets were also entered into a drawing for a new car: A 2023 Genesis G70 from All Star Automotive. An additional prize deadline of March 31 offered contestants a chance for a $10,000 gift card from Assurance Financial.

Baton Rouge-area sponsors of the Dream Home are WBRZ, Alvarez Construction, 101.5 WYNK, All Star Automotive, Assurance Financial, Dream Day Foundation and Pointe-Marie.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.