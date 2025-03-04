Wilkinson County deputies searching for missing Woodville woman

WOODVILLE, Miss. - A Woodville woman was reported missing by her family, according to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office.

Bernadine Rogers, 60, was last seen Sunday at 2985 Coons Mill Road for her father's birthday party. She was wearing gold pants, a red t-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rogers is urged to contact the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office at 601-888-3511.