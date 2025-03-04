59°
Wilkinson County deputies searching for missing Woodville woman

4 hours 6 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, March 04 2025 Mar 4, 2025 March 04, 2025 2:24 PM March 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WOODVILLE, Miss. - A Woodville woman was reported missing by her family, according to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office.

Bernadine Rogers, 60, was last seen Sunday at 2985 Coons Mill Road for her father's birthday party. She was wearing gold pants, a red t-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rogers is urged to contact the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office at 601-888-3511.

