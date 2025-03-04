59°
Latest Weather Blog
Wilkinson County deputies searching for missing Woodville woman
WOODVILLE, Miss. - A Woodville woman was reported missing by her family, according to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office.
Bernadine Rogers, 60, was last seen Sunday at 2985 Coons Mill Road for her father's birthday party. She was wearing gold pants, a red t-shirt, and white tennis shoes.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rogers is urged to contact the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office at 601-888-3511.