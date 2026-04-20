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Wildlife officials say Duson man took sharks, Spanish mackerel illegally

2 hours 39 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 11:08 AM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Bonnethead shark; photo courtesy NOAA Fisheries

DUSON — State wildlife officials say a Duson man was accused of violating federal regulations by snagging four sharks and undersized mackerel in his shrimp trawls.

Joshua Thanh Dinh, 53, allegedly violated regulations regarding "highly migratory species" and coastal migratory pelagic species. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say he also possessed undersized Spanish mackerel and took coastal pelagic species with illegal gear.

Agents were patrolling the Gulf when they came upon a commercial trawling vessel. Dinh was the captain.

Agents found Dinh in possession of four bonnethead sharks and 63 Spanish mackerel, of which 32 of the mackerel were less than 12 inches long. Agents seized the Spanish mackerel and sharks.

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Federal charges for commercial fishing violations are referred to the National Marine Fisheries Service Office of Law Enforcement for prosecution.

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