Wildlife agents rescue four men who went duck hunting Tuesday morning before snowstorm

Wednesday, January 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. MARY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents rescued four hunters who left to go duck hunting early Tuesday morning and beached their vessel. 

Agents said the four hunters left early Tuesday for the Atchafalaya Delta and started to take on water on their way back. They beached on the Wildlife Management Area and called for help. 

None of the hunters needed any medical attention and they were all taken safely back to their vehicles. 

LDWF urged hunters to stay home, off the roads, and away from WMAs during the cold weather. 

