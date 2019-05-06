Wild LSU comeback falls short in extras, Ole Miss wins 19-15

BATON ROUGE - It was a comeback you had to see to believe. Trailing 15-9 entering the bottom of the ninth, LSU staged a dramatic rally with back-to-back-to-back home runs to tie the game at 15. Unfortunately, that comeback fell short as the Tigers allowed Ole Miss four runs in the top of the 10th inning to take a 19-15 win over the Tigers Sunday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The box score looked something like this - 45 combined hits, 34 combined runs, 7 combined home runs, 4 combined errors and 10 innings.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Ole Miss,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “They can really swing the bats; they’re a very tenacious offensive team and tough to pitch to. It’s a frustrating loss, but at the same time, I’m really proud of our guys for the fight that they showed in coming back. The back-to-back-to-back home runs we hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game were amazing.

Antoine Duplantis sparked the ninth inning rally with a three run blast to right. Duplantis finished the day with a 5-for-6 day at the plate and 5 RBI. The very next batter was Cade Beloso, he belted his second home run of the day to cut the lead 15-14. Then the unthinkable happened, Josh Smith made it back-to-back-to-back home runs with two outs to come back and tie the game.

Then in extra's LSU closer Devin Fontenot allowed four runs in the top of the 10th inning to give Ole Miss the 19-15 victory.

The Tigers are back at “The Box” Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. CT matchup with Louisiana Tech. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+ and it can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.