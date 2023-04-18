60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Widow of Baton Rouge veteran receives new roof through outreach program

1 hour 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 7:36 AM April 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A widow of a Baton Rouge veteran is receiving a huge gift through non-profits and roofing companies Tuesday. 

Joann Phillips, the wife of the late U.S. Army's Wayne Phillips, is receiving a brand new roof courtesy of Habitat for Humanity and Garcia Roofing through a partnership under the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, an outreach program designed to show gratitude and honor veterans and their families. 

Trending News

Joann Phillips was selected to receive a new roof through the program. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project provided the materials needed while Garcia Roofing provided the labor. Joann received her new roof Tuesday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days