84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Widespread Zoom outage reported Monday

1 hour 11 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, August 24 2020 Aug 24, 2020 August 24, 2020 10:23 AM August 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Zoom's video conference software is suffering from nationwide service outages Monday.

"We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them," the company said in a statement to ABC News. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

As of 9 a.m., the company said it had identified the issue and was still working to rectify it.

The outage appeared to primarily affect swaths of the east coast and parts of Europe, as well as some states along the gulf coast. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days