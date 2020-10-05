82°
White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

3 hours 20 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 11:33 AM October 05, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian / White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnany says in a statement that she tested positive Monday morning and is experiencing no symptoms at this time. She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She says that she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

