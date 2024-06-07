White Castle cop arrested in Brusly for using badge to intimidate, menace a woman

WHITE CASTLE — A White Castle cop hired despite a criminal record was arrested and accused of stalking after a woman complained he had threatened her several times, including in the middle of the night, White Castle Police Chief Harold Brooks said Friday.

Joseph Jordan Sr., 60, was arrested by Brusly Police on Thursday, and booked on charges of stalking, intimidation by an officer, cyberstalking and menacing.

According to an arrest warrant, Jordan would call the victim from a blocked number and make threats against her concerning a child who police say he mistakenly thinks is his.

The woman told police she feared imminent harm and was worried nothing would be done about the harassment because Jordan was a cop. He would allegedly show up at the victim's home as late as 1:30 a.m. in full uniform and harass her, the warrant says. Text messages obtained by police allegedly say he thought nothing could be done about his actions because he was a cop.

This went on for about two months starting in April, police said.

A police statement said Jordan was a habitual violent offender with convictions for domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault. It was immediately clear how he qualified for a position on the White Castle police force.