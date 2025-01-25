What to know for special primary election for state senator in East Baton Rouge Parish on Feb. 15

BATON ROUGE - Election Day for the special primary election for a East Baton Rouge state senator takes place Feb. 15, and here's what to know about a month away from the election.

The election involves state senators from the 14th District, or East Baton Rouge Parish, and the 23rd District, which is Lafayette Parish.

The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at the OMV Office is Jan. 15, while the deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Jan. 25.

Early voting is Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, excluding Sunday, Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations can be found here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 11 by 4:30 p.m. for anyone other than military and overseas voters Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office. The deadline for a voter to return a voted absentee ballot to their parish's Registrar of Voters Office is Feb. 14 by 4:30 p.m., other than military and overseas voters.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote, such as a Louisiana driver's license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.