Westbound traffic stopped along Mississippi River Bridge on Sunday night

2 hours 50 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, April 20 2025 Apr 20, 2025 April 20, 2025 6:56 PM April 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Traffic stopped on the Mississippi River Bridge Sunday night after a crash on the West Baton Rouge Parish side. 

The crash, which involved at least two vehicles, happened on Interstate 10 near LA-1 around 6:30 p.m. 

The crash was cleared about an hour later, and congestion was lingering around Dalrymple Drive by that time. 

No information about the crash or potential injuries has been released. 

