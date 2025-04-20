Westbound traffic stopped along Mississippi River Bridge on Sunday night

PORT ALLEN - Traffic stopped on the Mississippi River Bridge Sunday night after a crash on the West Baton Rouge Parish side.

The crash, which involved at least two vehicles, happened on Interstate 10 near LA-1 around 6:30 p.m.

The crash was cleared about an hour later, and congestion was lingering around Dalrymple Drive by that time.

No information about the crash or potential injuries has been released.