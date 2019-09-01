West Texas Gunman Identified

88°
Sunday, September 01 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ODESSA, TEXAS- Odessa police say the man who killed seven people in West Texas has been identified as Seth Aaron Ator.
  
Police posted the update on Facebook. They say he is a 36-year-old from Odessa. They didn't provide any additional info.
  
State police attempted to stop Ator on Saturday for a traffic violation, when he opened fire. They say he went on more than 10-mile shooting rampage, hijacking a mail carrier truck and firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.
  
He shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater. The dead ranged in age from 15 to 57 years old.
