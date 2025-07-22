West Fel. Parish President Kenny Havard found guilty of simple battery, given citation

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned that West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard was found guilty of simple battery for hitting another man in the face.

According to Chuck Spillman, Havard assaulted him before a parish council meeting in December.

Reporters were there that day to cover the unveiling of a brand-new AI facility coming to St. Francisville. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has covered the project in-depth, addressing questions about how it came to be.

Spillman says before it began, he was talking to a reporter when Havard approached him.

"He comes over there and he just blurts out 'If you got any questions, you need to talk to me,'" Spillman recounted.

Spillman says he then asked Havard about the sale of parish land for that project, questioning "why did you sell it for so cheap and then turn around and sold it again?"

"Well, he became irate and said, 'You calling me a thief?' And I said 'No, I'm not calling you a thief... I think it's a crooked deal."

That's when Spillman said Havard hit him.

"He said 'I'mma tell you right now, I'mma whip your a**,'" he recalled. "And he came up to me and punched me in the face. Just like that."

As we've previously reported, Spillman and others have publicly questioned the sale of parish property approved by Havard to an LLC for a much cheaper price than what the AI company, Hut 8, paid the LLC for it.

Since then, the WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned the 107-acre tract sold by the parish for $500,000 was flipped to Hut 8 for around $5 million. It's alleged that Havard knew the tech company was coming and sold the land to the LLC to make a profit, which Havard adamantly denies.

On Monday evening, Havard pleaded not guilty to the battery, but we're told video evidence of the altercation meant the judge had no choice but to cite him. He was given a $125 fine.

We've requested that video from West Feliciana and are waiting to be able to view it. Havard did not return calls Tuesday.