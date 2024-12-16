West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office looking for ways to improve security after former deputy's arrest

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking into way to improve security after the arrest of former corrections officer Al Jackson. The sheriff's office spokesperson, Sgt. Landon Groger, told WBRZ that his arrest jeopardized the safety and security of the parish jail.

"I'll go back to the arrest of Al Jackson, that definitely jeopardized the safety and security of this facility. We just hope that this opened some eyes, if it is occurring in this facility or anywhere else,hat people will speak up," he said.

Jackson was arrested for smuggling a phone into the jail. He is the latest former sheriff's office employee accused of malfeasance in office. Groger says that reviewing current policies is essential when searching for ways to better security.

"You go back and review your policies, you go back and review any loopholes that may be in the polices and with the administration, you try to figure out how can we prevent this from happening again," he said.

As of now there is no specific plan, but they do know how they will maintain public trust. Groger says transparency is the best way to do it.

"We do everything we can to be transparent. To come out first and say, 'Hey, this is what's going on and this is the actions we're taking'. The public has the right to know whenever someone who's been given that power to uphold these laws in the state of Louisiana, more so the parish of West Baton Rouge, that they're informed whenever that person breaks that trust," he said.