West Baton Rouge Parish warns residents after reports of payments via unauthorized third party

Thursday, November 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

WEST BATON ROUGE - West Baton Rouge Parish officials are warning of a concern involving the payment of utility bills via an unauthorized service.

In a warning being shared with area residents, the parish said reports have been filed by those who have been directed to a website called "DOXO" to pay their bill.

"West Baton Rouge Parish Utilities is not affiliated with DOXO and cannot control when we will receive the member payments, possibly resulting in a late payment or even disconnection due to non-payment," officials said.

They noted that online payments should only be made through Paystar, which has a secure online page dedicated to that purpose.

Anyone with questions should contact West Baton Rouge Utilities.

