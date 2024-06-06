90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish School District changes meal distribution time, entry

3 hours 3 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 2:41 PM June 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Schools' summer meals program changed some information about its distribution on Friday.

The meal boxes can be picked up from Pelican Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Port Allen High School.

Each child will receive a box that contains seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and one gallon of milk each distribution day. Distribution will be first-come, first-served.

See the original flyer prior to the changed time and entry for more information:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days