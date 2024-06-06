90°
West Baton Rouge Parish School District changes meal distribution time, entry
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Schools' summer meals program changed some information about its distribution on Friday.
The meal boxes can be picked up from Pelican Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Port Allen High School.
Each child will receive a box that contains seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and one gallon of milk each distribution day. Distribution will be first-come, first-served.
See the original flyer prior to the changed time and entry for more information:
