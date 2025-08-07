92°
West Baton Rouge Parish residents experience low water pressure as crews repair water main
PORT ALLEN — Water pressure along three West Baton Rouge Parish roads dipped Thursday as crews worked to repair a water main leak.
Residents on Kahns Road, Parkway Drive and Plantation Road will experience low water pressure throughout the day as repairs are done, officials said.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding while our crews work to restore normal service as quickly and safely as possible," West Baton Rouge Parish officials added.
